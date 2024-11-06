Coal India Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: Coal India share price are down by -0.45%, Nifty up by 0.39%

Coal India Share Price Today on 06 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Coal India opened at 436.8 and closed at 433.35. The stock reached a high of 438.95 and a low of 432.25 during the session.

Livemint
Published6 Nov 2024, 11:04 AM IST
Coal IndiaShare Price Today on 06-11-2024
Coal IndiaShare Price Today on 06-11-2024

Coal India Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: At 06 Nov 11:04 today, Coal India shares are trading at price 433.35, -0.45% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79949.3, up by 0.59%. The stock has hit a high of 438.95 and a low of 432.25 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5448.70
10461.01
20476.04
50493.42
100496.39
300469.26

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 438.47, 442.13, & 447.82, whereas it has key support levels at 429.12, 423.43, & 419.77.

Coal India Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Coal India was 34.55% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 52.10% & ROA of 16.24% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 6.72 & P/B is at 2.79.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 20.00% with a target price of 520.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 11.17% MF holding, & 9.16% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 11.52% in june to 11.17% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 8.39% in june to 9.16% in the september quarter.

Coal India share price down -0.45% today to trade at 433.35 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers Adani Enterprises, Sindhu Trade Links, Stratmont Industries, Anmol India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.39% & 0.59% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:6 Nov 2024, 11:04 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsCoal India Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: Coal India share price are down by -0.45%, Nifty up by 0.39%

Most Active Stocks

ITC share price

481.05
11:05 AM | 6 NOV 2024
1 (0.21%)

Infosys share price

1,811.00
11:05 AM | 6 NOV 2024
57.2 (3.26%)

Larsen & Toubro share price

3,598.20
11:05 AM | 6 NOV 2024
22.8 (0.64%)

Tata Steel share price

150.30
11:05 AM | 6 NOV 2024
-2 (-1.31%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Eclerx Services share price

3,245.65
10:54 AM | 6 NOV 2024
213.75 (7.05%)

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

1,373.40
10:54 AM | 6 NOV 2024
52.6 (3.98%)

National Aluminium Company share price

235.00
10:54 AM | 6 NOV 2024
0 (0%)

Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

1,318.80
10:54 AM | 6 NOV 2024
-14.3 (-1.07%)
More from 52 Week High

Hindustan Zinc share price

517.45
10:54 AM | 6 NOV 2024
-42 (-7.51%)

Triveni Engineering & Indus share price

402.00
10:54 AM | 6 NOV 2024
-15.25 (-3.65%)

Timken India share price

3,318.20
10:51 AM | 6 NOV 2024
-101.95 (-2.98%)

Titan Company share price

3,141.85
10:54 AM | 6 NOV 2024
-91.2 (-2.82%)
More from Top Losers

Dixon Technologies (India) share price

15,742.20
10:54 AM | 6 NOV 2024
1346.2 (9.35%)

Kaynes Technology India share price

5,692.85
10:54 AM | 6 NOV 2024
376.15 (7.07%)

Eclerx Services share price

3,245.65
10:54 AM | 6 NOV 2024
213.75 (7.05%)

DCM Shriram share price

1,121.15
10:54 AM | 6 NOV 2024
73.3 (7%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    80,255.000.00
    Chennai
    80,261.000.00
    Delhi
    80,413.000.00
    Kolkata
    80,265.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.80/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.