Coal India Share Price Today on 07-11-2024: Coal India share price are up by 0.24%, Nifty down by -1.09%

Coal India Share Price Today on 07 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Coal India opened at ₹ 436.95 and closed slightly lower at ₹ 436.85. The stock reached a high of ₹ 440.30 during the day and recorded a low of ₹ 434.75. Overall, the trading session showed a slight decrease in price, with a narrow trading range.

Coal India Share Price Today on 07-11-2024: At 07 Nov 11:23 today, Coal India shares are trading at price ₹436.85, 0.24% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79433.1, down by -1.18%. The stock has hit a high of ₹440.3 and a low of ₹434.75 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 449.05 10 456.81 20 474.19 50 491.52 100 496.06 300 469.55

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹440.17, ₹443.43, & ₹447.92, whereas it has key support levels at ₹432.42, ₹427.93, & ₹424.67.

Coal India Share Price Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Coal India was 11.47% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 52.10% & ROA of 16.24% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 6.73 & P/B is at 2.79. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 19.03% with a target price of ₹520.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 11.17% MF holding, & 9.16% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has decreased from 11.52% in june to 11.17% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 8.39% in june to 9.16% in the september quarter.