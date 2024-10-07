Coal India share are down by -3.12%, Nifty down by -0.58%

Coal India Share Price Today on 07-10-2024: On the last trading day, Coal India opened at 498.85 and closed at 481.65. The stock reached a high of 500 and a low of 477.25 during the session.

Livemint
Published7 Oct 2024, 11:17 AM IST
Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates
Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates

Coal India Share Price Today on : At 07 Oct 11:17 today, Coal India shares are trading at price 481.65, -3.12% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81498.84, down by -0.23%. The stock has hit a high of 500 and a low of 477.25 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5506.83
10504.20
20497.08
50510.11
100496.08
300458.08

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 503.45, 509.15, & 513.85, whereas it has key support levels at 493.05, 488.35, & 482.65.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Coal India was -33.05% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 52.10% .The current P/E of the stock is at 7.59 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.49% with a target price of 537.00.

The company has a 63.13% promoter holding, 11.52% MF holding, & 8.39% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 11.70% in march to 11.52% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.41% in march to 8.39% in the june quarter.

Coal India share price down -3.12% today to trade at 481.65 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Adani Enterprises, Sindhu Trade Links, Anmol India are falling today, but its peers Emergent Industrial Solutions are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.58% & -0.23% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:7 Oct 2024, 11:17 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsCoal India share are down by -3.12%, Nifty down by -0.58%

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

164.75
11:17 AM | 7 OCT 2024
-2 (-1.2%)

Bharat Electronics share price

269.95
11:17 AM | 7 OCT 2024
-7.25 (-2.62%)

Tata Power share price

447.00
11:17 AM | 7 OCT 2024
-19.7 (-4.22%)

Vedanta share price

500.60
11:17 AM | 7 OCT 2024
-8.3 (-1.63%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Coforge share price

7,138.30
11:09 AM | 7 OCT 2024
15.15 (0.21%)

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

984.05
11:09 AM | 7 OCT 2024
-4.9 (-0.5%)

Dr. Lal Pathlabs share price

3,423.75
11:09 AM | 7 OCT 2024
-70.5 (-2.02%)
More from 52 Week High

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

2,523.50
11:10 AM | 7 OCT 2024
-241.75 (-8.74%)

Jubilant Ingrevia share price

725.00
11:10 AM | 7 OCT 2024
-69.25 (-8.72%)

Triveni Engineering & Indus share price

424.90
11:10 AM | 7 OCT 2024
-37.5 (-8.11%)

Vodafone Idea share price

9.01
11:10 AM | 7 OCT 2024
-0.79 (-8.06%)
More from Top Losers

Finolex Industries share price

282.65
11:10 AM | 7 OCT 2024
11 (4.05%)

Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

7,649.80
11:10 AM | 7 OCT 2024
217.3 (2.92%)

Macrotech Developers share price

1,204.00
11:09 AM | 7 OCT 2024
32.15 (2.74%)

JK Lakshmi Cement share price

798.85
11:10 AM | 7 OCT 2024
18.45 (2.36%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,675.00-10.00
    Chennai
    77,681.00-10.00
    Delhi
    77,833.00-10.00
    Kolkata
    77,685.00-10.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.