Coal India share are down by -3.12%, Nifty down by -0.58%

Coal India Share Price Today on 07-10-2024: On the last trading day, Coal India opened at ₹ 498.85 and closed at ₹ 481.65. The stock reached a high of ₹ 500 and a low of ₹ 477.25 during the session.

Coal India Share Price Today on : At 07 Oct 11:17 today, Coal India shares are trading at price ₹481.65, -3.12% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81498.84, down by -0.23%. The stock has hit a high of ₹500 and a low of ₹477.25 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 506.83 10 504.20 20 497.08 50 510.11 100 496.08 300 458.08

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹503.45, ₹509.15, & ₹513.85, whereas it has key support levels at ₹493.05, ₹488.35, & ₹482.65.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Coal India was -33.05% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 52.10% .The current P/E of the stock is at 7.59 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.49% with a target price of ₹537.00.

The company has a 63.13% promoter holding, 11.52% MF holding, & 8.39% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 11.70% in march to 11.52% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.41% in march to 8.39% in the june quarter.