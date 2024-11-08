Coal India Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: Coal India share price are down by -2.84%, Nifty down by -0.23%

Coal India Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: On the last trading day, Coal India opened at ₹ 435.5 and closed at ₹ 423. The stock reached a high of ₹ 435.5 during the session and a low of ₹ 422.75.

Coal India Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: At 08 Nov 12:00 today, Coal India shares are trading at price ₹423, -2.84% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79342.62, down by -0.25%. The stock has hit a high of ₹435.5 and a low of ₹422.75 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 446.99 10 453.49 20 471.36 50 489.46 100 495.53 300 469.81

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹438.95, ₹442.4, & ₹444.5, whereas it has key support levels at ₹433.4, ₹431.3, & ₹427.85.

Coal India Share Price Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Coal India was -7.31% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 52.10% & ROA of 16.24% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 6.73 & P/B is at 2.79. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 22.93% with a target price of ₹520.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 11.17% MF holding, & 9.16% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has decreased from 11.52% in june to 11.17% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 8.39% in june to 9.16% in the september quarter.