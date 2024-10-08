Coal India share are up by 0.86%, Nifty up by 0.68%

Coal India Share Price Today on 08-10-2024: On the last trading day, Coal India opened at ₹ 480.25 and closed at ₹ 484.65. The stock reached a high of ₹ 488.75 and a low of ₹ 476.20 during the session.

Coal India Share Price Today on : At 08 Oct 12:01 today, Coal India shares are trading at price ₹484.65, 0.86% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81398.61, up by 0.43%. The stock has hit a high of ₹488.75 and a low of ₹476.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 506.83 10 504.20 20 497.08 50 510.11 100 496.08 300 458.60

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹495.67, ₹510.08, & ₹520.17, whereas it has key support levels at ₹471.17, ₹461.08, & ₹446.67.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 52.10% .The current P/E of the stock is at 7.33 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.80% with a target price of ₹537.00.

The company has a 63.13% promoter holding, 11.52% MF holding, & 8.39% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 11.70% in march to 11.52% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.41% in march to 8.39% in the june quarter.