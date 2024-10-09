Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Coal India share are up by 0.1%, Nifty up by 0.64%

Coal India share are up by 0.1%, Nifty up by 0.64%

Livemint

Coal India Share Price Today on 09-10-2024: On the last trading day, Coal India opened at 493.45 and closed at 492.30. The stock reached a high of 496 and a low of 487.65 during the day.

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates

Coal India Share Price Today on : At 09 Oct 12:01 today, Coal India shares are trading at price 492.3, 0.1% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81884.36, up by 0.31%. The stock has hit a high of 496 and a low of 487.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5499.72
10503.13
20496.25
50509.99
100496.40
300459.26

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 498.03, 503.62, & 514.53, whereas it has key support levels at 481.53, 470.62, & 465.03.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Coal India was -57.20% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.08% with a target price of 537.00.

The company has a 63.13% promoter holding, 11.17% MF holding, & 9.16% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 11.52% in june to 11.17% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 8.39% in june to 9.16% in the september quarter.

Coal India share price up 0.1% today to trade at 492.3 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Adani Enterprises, Stratmont Industries are falling today, but its peers Sindhu Trade Links, Anmol India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.64% & 0.31% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.