Coal India share are up by 0.1%, Nifty up by 0.64%

Coal India Share Price Today on 09-10-2024: On the last trading day, Coal India opened at ₹ 493.45 and closed at ₹ 492.30. The stock reached a high of ₹ 496 and a low of ₹ 487.65 during the day.

Coal India Share Price Today on : At 09 Oct 12:01 today, Coal India shares are trading at price ₹492.3, 0.1% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81884.36, up by 0.31%. The stock has hit a high of ₹496 and a low of ₹487.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 499.72 10 503.13 20 496.25 50 509.99 100 496.40 300 459.26

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹498.03, ₹503.62, & ₹514.53, whereas it has key support levels at ₹481.53, ₹470.62, & ₹465.03.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Coal India was -57.20% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.08% with a target price of ₹537.00.

The company has a 63.13% promoter holding, 11.17% MF holding, & 9.16% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 11.52% in june to 11.17% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 8.39% in june to 9.16% in the september quarter.