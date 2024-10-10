Coal India Share Price Today on : Coal India share are up by 0.97%, Nifty up by 0.28%

Coal India Share Price Today on 10-10-2024: On the last trading day, Coal India opened at ₹ 489.95 and closed at ₹ 491.6. The stock reached a high of ₹ 494 and a low of ₹ 488.5, indicating some volatility during the session. Overall, the closing price reflects a slight increase from the opening price.

Coal India Share Price Today on : At 10 Oct 11:17 today, Coal India shares are trading at price ₹491.6, 0.97% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81655.54, up by 0.23%. The stock has hit a high of ₹494 and a low of ₹488.5 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 496.06 10 502.23 20 496.40 50 509.96 100 496.87 300 459.99

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹494.08, ₹500.17, & ₹504.33, whereas it has key support levels at ₹483.83, ₹479.67, & ₹473.58.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Coal India was -56.79% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 52.10% .The current P/E of the stock is at 7.43 .

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.24% with a target price of ₹537.00.

The company has a 63.13% promoter holding, 11.17% MF holding, & 9.16% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 11.52% in june to 11.17% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has increased from 8.39% in june to 9.16% in the september quarter.