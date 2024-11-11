Hello User
Coal India Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: Coal India share price are up by 0.01%, Nifty up by 0.74%

Coal India Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: On the last trading day, Coal India opened at 424.45 and closed slightly lower at 423.95. The stock reached a high of 425.80 during the day and a low of 417.35. Overall, it experienced a minor decline from the opening to the closing price.

Coal India Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: At 11 Nov 12:01 today, Coal India shares are trading at price 423.95, 0.01% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79973.37, up by 0.61%. The stock has hit a high of 425.8 and a low of 417.35 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5434.75
10441.73
20462.70
50483.66
100493.85
300470.10

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 432.42, 441.13, & 446.77, whereas it has key support levels at 418.07, 412.43, & 403.72.

Coal India Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Coal India was -10.05% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 52.10% & ROA of 16.24% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 6.55 & P/B is at 2.72.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 22.66% with a target price of 520.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 11.17% MF holding, & 9.16% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 11.52% in june to 11.17% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 8.39% in june to 9.16% in the september quarter.

Coal India share price has gained 0.01% today to trade at 423.95 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.74% & 0.61% each respectively.

