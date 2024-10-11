Coal India Share Price Today on : Coal India share are up by 0.41%, Nifty down by -0.27%

Coal India Share Price Today on : At 11 Oct 12:00 today, Coal India shares are trading at price ₹490.35, 0.41% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81380.4, down by -0.28%. The stock has hit a high of ₹493.2 and a low of ₹487.85 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 491.76 10 500.50 20 496.51 50 509.85 100 497.26 300 460.68

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹493.45, ₹497.35, & ₹500.7, whereas it has key support levels at ₹486.2, ₹482.85, & ₹478.95.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 52.10% .The current P/E of the stock is at 7.45 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.72% with a target price of ₹538.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 11.17% MF holding, & 9.16% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 11.52% in june to 11.17% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 8.39% in june to 9.16% in the september quarter.