Coal India Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: Coal India share price are down by -0.93%, Nifty down by -0.66%

Coal India Share Price Today on 13 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Coal India opened at 413.05 and closed at 410.40. The stock reached a high of 415.25 and a low of 405.70 during the day.

Published13 Nov 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Coal IndiaShare Price Today on 13-11-2024
Coal IndiaShare Price Today on 13-11-2024

Coal India Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: At 13 Nov 11:06 today, Coal India shares are trading at price 410.4, -0.93% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78233.57, down by -0.56%. The stock has hit a high of 415.25 and a low of 405.7 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5434.75
10441.73
20462.70
50483.66
100493.85
300470.52

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 421.53, 429.17, & 433.43, whereas it has key support levels at 409.63, 405.37, & 397.73.

Coal India Share Price Today

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 52.10% & ROA of 16.24% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 6.40 & P/B is at 2.65.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 26.71% with a target price of 520.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 11.17% MF holding, & 9.16% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 11.52% in june to 11.17% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 8.39% in june to 9.16% in the september quarter.

Coal India share price down -0.93% today to trade at 410.4 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Adani Enterprises, Anmol India are falling today, but its peers Sindhu Trade Links, Stratmont Industries are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.66% & -0.56% each respectively.

First Published:13 Nov 2024, 11:06 AM IST
