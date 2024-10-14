Coal India Share Price Today on : Coal India share are up by 1.51%, Nifty up by 0.51%

Coal India Share Price Today on 14-10-2024: On the last trading day, Coal India opened at ₹ 494.3 and closed at ₹ 500.45. The stock reached a high of ₹ 502.2 and a low of ₹ 493 during the day.

Coal India Share Price Today on : At 14 Oct 11:00 today, Coal India shares are trading at price ₹500.45, 1.51% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81831.25, up by 0.55%. The stock has hit a high of ₹502.2 and a low of ₹493 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 488.11 10 497.47 20 496.86 50 509.05 100 497.71 300 461.53

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹495.65, ₹497.9, & ₹501.8, whereas it has key support levels at ₹489.5, ₹485.6, & ₹483.35.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Coal India was -23.33% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 52.10% .The current P/E of the stock is at 7.52 .

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 7.50% with a target price of ₹538.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 11.17% MF holding, & 9.16% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 11.52% in june to 11.17% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has increased from 8.39% in june to 9.16% in the september quarter.