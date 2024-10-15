Coal India Share Price Today on : Coal India share are down by -0.05%, Nifty down by -0.29%

Coal India Share Price Today on 15-10-2024: On the last trading day, Coal India opened at ₹ 498.35 and closed slightly lower at ₹ 498.10. The stock reached a high of ₹ 499.35 during the day, while the lowest price recorded was ₹ 495.25.

Coal India Share Price Today on : At 15 Oct 12:00 today, Coal India shares are trading at price ₹498.1, -0.05% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81862.65, down by -0.13%. The stock has hit a high of ₹499.35 and a low of ₹495.25 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 488.11 10 497.47 20 496.86 50 509.05 100 497.71 300 462.09

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹502.77, ₹507.08, & ₹511.97, whereas it has key support levels at ₹493.57, ₹488.68, & ₹484.37.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Coal India was -71.86% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 52.10% .The current P/E of the stock is at 7.60 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 7.81% with a target price of ₹537.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 11.17% MF holding, & 9.16% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 11.52% in june to 11.17% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 8.39% in june to 9.16% in the september quarter.