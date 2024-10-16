Coal India Share Price Today on : Coal India share are up by 0.48%, Nifty down by -0.13%

Coal India Share Price Today on : At 16 Oct 11:00 today, Coal India shares are trading at price ₹496.85, 0.48% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81748.09, down by -0.09%. The stock has hit a high of ₹499.3 and a low of ₹495 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 491.68 10 495.70 20 497.00 50 508.64 100 497.99 300 462.75

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹499.15, ₹503.9, & ₹508.45, whereas it has key support levels at ₹489.85, ₹485.3, & ₹480.55.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 52.10% .The current P/E of the stock is at 7.54 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 8.08% with a target price of ₹537.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 11.17% MF holding, & 9.16% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 11.52% in june to 11.17% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 8.39% in june to 9.16% in the september quarter.