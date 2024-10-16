Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Coal India Share Price Today on : Coal India share are up by 0.48%, Nifty down by -0.13%

Livemint

Coal India Share Price Today on 16-10-2024: On the last trading day, Coal India opened at 495 and closed at 496.85. The stock reached a high of 499.3 and a low of 495 during the day.

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates

Coal India Share Price Today on : At 16 Oct 11:00 today, Coal India shares are trading at price 496.85, 0.48% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81748.09, down by -0.09%. The stock has hit a high of 499.3 and a low of 495 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5491.68
10495.70
20497.00
50508.64
100497.99
300462.75

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 499.15, 503.9, & 508.45, whereas it has key support levels at 489.85, 485.3, & 480.55.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 52.10% .The current P/E of the stock is at 7.54 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 8.08% with a target price of 537.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 11.17% MF holding, & 9.16% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 11.52% in june to 11.17% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 8.39% in june to 9.16% in the september quarter.

Coal India share price up 0.48% today to trade at 496.85 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Adani Enterprises, Anmol India are falling today, but its peers Sindhu Trade Links, Stratmont Industries are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.13% & -0.09% each respectively.

