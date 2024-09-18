Coal India share are up by 0.47%, Nifty up by 0.14%

Coal India Share Price Today on 18-09-2024: On the last trading day, Coal India opened at 490 and closed slightly higher at 490.75. The stock reached a high of 493.45 and a low of 488.65 during the day, indicating a range of movement within the trading session.

Published18 Sep 2024, 11:19 AM IST
Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates

At 18 Sep 11:19 today, Coal India shares are trading at price 490.75, 0.47% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 83256.16, up by 0.21%. The stock has hit a high of 493.45 and a low of 488.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5490.75
10494.74
20511.84
50508.75
100490.43
300448.77

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 492.95, 497.6, & 500.3, whereas it has key support levels at 485.6, 482.9, & 478.25.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Coal India was -50.97% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 52.10% .The current P/E of the stock is at 7.45 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 8.88% with a target price of 534.32.

The company has a 63.13% promoter holding, 11.52% MF holding, & 8.39% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 11.70% in march to 11.52% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.41% in march to 8.39% in the june quarter.

First Published:18 Sep 2024, 11:19 AM IST
