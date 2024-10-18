Coal India Share Price Today on : Coal India share are up by 0.3%, Nifty up by 0.17%

Coal India Share Price Today on : At 18 Oct 12:00 today, Coal India shares are trading at price ₹490.95, 0.3% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81065.56, up by 0.07%. The stock has hit a high of ₹492.3 and a low of ₹483.75 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 493.99 10 492.88 20 497.32 50 507.20 100 498.30 300 464.16

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹495.5, ₹501.2, & ₹505.35, whereas it has key support levels at ₹485.65, ₹481.5, & ₹475.8.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 52.10% .The current P/E of the stock is at 7.47 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.38% with a target price of ₹537.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 11.17% MF holding, & 9.16% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 11.52% in june to 11.17% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 8.39% in june to 9.16% in the september quarter.