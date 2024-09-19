Coal India share are down by -1.94%, Nifty up by 0.17%

Coal India Share Price Today on : At 19 Sep 12:01 today, Coal India shares are trading at price ₹477.4, -1.94% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹83142.67, up by 0.23%. The stock has hit a high of ₹491.5 and a low of ₹476.4 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 490.33 10 491.65 20 510.17 50 508.73 100 490.91 300 449.55

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹491.33, ₹496.02, & ₹498.58, whereas it has key support levels at ₹484.08, ₹481.52, & ₹476.83.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Coal India was -14.52% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 52.10% .The current P/E of the stock is at 7.43 .

The company has a 63.13% promoter holding, 11.52% MF holding, & 8.39% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 11.70% in march to 11.52% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.41% in march to 8.39% in the june quarter.