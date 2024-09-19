Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Coal India share are down by -1.94%, Nifty up by 0.17%

Livemint

Coal India Share Price Today on 19-09-2024: On the last trading day, Coal India opened at 487.85 and closed at 477.25. The stock reached a high of 491.5 and a low of 476.4 during the day.

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates

Coal India Share Price Today on : At 19 Sep 12:01 today, Coal India shares are trading at price 477.4, -1.94% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 83142.67, up by 0.23%. The stock has hit a high of 491.5 and a low of 476.4 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5490.33
10491.65
20510.17
50508.73
100490.91
300449.55

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 491.33, 496.02, & 498.58, whereas it has key support levels at 484.08, 481.52, & 476.83.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Coal India was -14.52% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 52.10% .The current P/E of the stock is at 7.43 .

The company has a 63.13% promoter holding, 11.52% MF holding, & 8.39% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 11.70% in march to 11.52% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.41% in march to 8.39% in the june quarter.

Coal India share price down -1.94% today to trade at 477.4 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Adani Enterprises, Sindhu Trade Links, Anmol India, Chandra Prabhu International are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.17% & 0.23% each respectively.

