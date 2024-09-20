Coal India share are up by 2.78%, Nifty up by 1.22%

Coal India Share Price Today on : At 20 Sep 13:00 today, Coal India shares are trading at price ₹491.35, 2.78% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84382.57, up by 1.44%. The stock has hit a high of ₹494.85 and a low of ₹480.4 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 490.93 10 489.97 20 508.30 50 508.63 100 491.34 300 450.30

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹488.83, ₹497.72, & ₹503.93, whereas it has key support levels at ₹473.73, ₹467.52, & ₹458.63.

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Coal India was -44.02% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 52.10% .The current P/E of the stock is at 7.29 .

The company has a 63.13% promoter holding, 11.52% MF holding, & 8.39% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 11.70% in march to 11.52% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.41% in march to 8.39% in the june quarter.