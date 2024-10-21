Coal India Share Price Today on : Coal India share are down by -1.35%, Nifty down by -0.37%

Coal India Share Price Today on 21-10-2024: On the last trading day, Coal India opened at 492.2 and closed at 485.5. The stock reached a high of 494.5 and a low of 482.4 during the day.

Published21 Oct 2024, 11:21 AM IST
Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates
Coal India Share Price Today on : At 21 Oct 12:00 today, Coal India shares are trading at price 485.5, -1.35% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80959.96, down by -0.33%. The stock has hit a high of 494.5 and a low of 482.4 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5494.05
10491.08
20497.64
50506.21
100498.12
300464.92

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 495.28, 499.17, & 504.93, whereas it has key support levels at 485.63, 479.87, & 475.98.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 52.10% .The current P/E of the stock is at 7.51 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.61% with a target price of 537.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 11.17% MF holding, & 9.16% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 11.52% in june to 11.17% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 8.39% in june to 9.16% in the september quarter.

Coal India share price down -1.35% today to trade at 485.5 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Adani Enterprises, Sindhu Trade Links, Anmol India are falling today, but its peers Stratmont Industries are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.37% & -0.33% each respectively.

First Published:21 Oct 2024, 11:21 AM IST
