Coal India Share Price Today on : Coal India share are down by -1.35%, Nifty down by -0.37%

Coal India Share Price Today on 21-10-2024: On the last trading day, Coal India opened at ₹ 492.2 and closed at ₹ 485.5. The stock reached a high of ₹ 494.5 and a low of ₹ 482.4 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 494.05 10 491.08 20 497.64 50 506.21 100 498.12 300 464.92

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹495.28, ₹499.17, & ₹504.93, whereas it has key support levels at ₹485.63, ₹479.87, & ₹475.98.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 52.10% .The current P/E of the stock is at 7.51 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.61% with a target price of ₹537.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 11.17% MF holding, & 9.16% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 11.52% in june to 11.17% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 8.39% in june to 9.16% in the september quarter.