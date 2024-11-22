Coal India Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: Coal India share price are up by 1.51%, Nifty up by 0.99%

Coal India Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: At 22 Nov 12:17 today, Coal India shares are trading at price ₹412.3, 1.51% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78017.68, up by 1.12%. The stock has hit a high of ₹412.55 and a low of ₹406.4 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 411.38 10 420.87 20 438.84 50 472.13 100 490.10 300 471.86

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹411.95, ₹417.4, & ₹421.25, whereas it has key support levels at ₹402.65, ₹398.8, & ₹393.35.

Coal India Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Coal India was -29.26% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 52.10% & ROA of 16.24% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 6.27 & P/B is at 2.60.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 26.12% with a target price of ₹520.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.54% MF holding, & 9.16% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 10.74% in june to 10.54% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 8.39% in june to 9.16% in the september quarter.