Coal India share are up by 1.39%, Nifty up by 0.28%

Coal India Share Price Today on 23-09-2024: On the last trading day, Coal India opened at ₹ 494.35 and closed at ₹ 498.10. The stock reached a high of ₹ 498.70 and a low of ₹ 490.40 during the day. Overall, it experienced a positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

Coal India Share Price Today on : At 23 Sep 12:01 today, Coal India shares are trading at price ₹498.1, 1.39% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84704.81, up by 0.19%. The stock has hit a high of ₹498.7 and a low of ₹490.4 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 490.05 10 489.36 20 506.26 50 508.59 100 491.73 300 451.09

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹499.13, ₹507.27, & ₹516.63, whereas it has key support levels at ₹481.63, ₹472.27, & ₹464.13.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Coal India was -51.03% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 52.10% .The current P/E of the stock is at 7.49 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 7.96% with a target price of ₹537.77.

The company has a 63.13% promoter holding, 11.52% MF holding, & 8.39% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 11.70% in march to 11.52% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has decreased from 8.41% in march to 8.39% in the june quarter.