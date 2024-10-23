Coal India Share Price Today on : Coal India share are up by 0.46%, Nifty up by 0.41%

Coal India Share Price Today on 23-10-2024: On the last trading day, Coal India opened at 467.2 and closed at 470.65. The stock reached a high of 472.65 and a low of 459.05 during the day. Overall, it showed an upward trend, closing higher than its opening price.

Published 23 Oct 2024, 11:21 AM IST
Coal India Share Price Today on : At 23 Oct 11:21 today, Coal India shares are trading at price 470.65, 0.46% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80526.68, up by 0.38%. The stock has hit a high of 472.65 and a low of 459.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5491.45
10491.56
20497.34
50505.94
100497.97
300465.51

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 482.42, 494.98, & 502.52, whereas it has key support levels at 462.32, 454.78, & 442.22.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Coal India was 63.90% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 52.10% .The current P/E of the stock is at 7.41 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 14.10% with a target price of 537.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 11.17% MF holding, & 9.16% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 11.52% in june to 11.17% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 8.39% in june to 9.16% in the september quarter.

Coal India share price has gained 0.46% today to trade at 470.65 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.41% & 0.38% each respectively.

First Published:23 Oct 2024, 11:21 AM IST
