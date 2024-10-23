Coal India Share Price Today on : Coal India share are up by 0.46%, Nifty up by 0.41%

Coal India Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|491.45
|10
|491.56
|20
|497.34
|50
|505.94
|100
|497.97
|300
|465.51
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹482.42, ₹494.98, & ₹502.52, whereas it has key support levels at ₹462.32, ₹454.78, & ₹442.22.
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Coal India was 63.90% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 52.10%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 14.10% with a target price of ₹537.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 11.17% MF holding, & 9.16% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 11.52% in june to 11.17% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 8.39% in june to 9.16% in the september quarter.
Coal India share price has gained 0.46% today to trade at ₹470.65 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess