Coal India share are up by 0.27%, Nifty up by 0%

Livemint

Coal India Share Price Today on 24-09-2024: On the last trading day, Coal India opened at 506.85 and closed at 502.10. The stock reached a high of 506.85 and a low of 501.55 during the day.

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates

Coal India Share Price Today on : At 24 Sep 11:02 today, Coal India shares are trading at price 502.1, 0.27% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84960.64, up by 0.04%. The stock has hit a high of 506.85 and a low of 501.55 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5490.05
10489.36
20506.26
50508.59
100491.73
300451.09

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 504.97, 509.73, & 517.02, whereas it has key support levels at 492.92, 485.63, & 480.87.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Coal India was 23.53% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 52.10% .The current P/E of the stock is at 7.64 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 7.10% with a target price of 537.77.

The company has a 63.13% promoter holding, 11.52% MF holding, & 8.39% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 11.70% in march to 11.52% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.41% in march to 8.39% in the june quarter.

Coal India share price has gained 0.27% today to trade at 502.1 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0% & 0.04% each respectively.

