Coal India share are up by 0.27%, Nifty up by 0%

Coal India Share Price Today
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|490.05
|10
|489.36
|20
|506.26
|50
|508.59
|100
|491.73
|300
|451.09
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹504.97, ₹509.73, & ₹517.02, whereas it has key support levels at ₹492.92, ₹485.63, & ₹480.87.
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Coal India was 23.53% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 52.10%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 7.10% with a target price of ₹537.77.
The company has a 63.13% promoter holding, 11.52% MF holding, & 8.39% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 11.70% in march to 11.52% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 8.41% in march to 8.39% in the june quarter.
Coal India share price has gained 0.27% today to trade at ₹502.1 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as