Coal India share are up by 0.27%, Nifty up by 0%

Coal India Share Price Today on 24-09-2024: On the last trading day, Coal India opened at ₹ 506.85 and closed at ₹ 502.10. The stock reached a high of ₹ 506.85 and a low of ₹ 501.55 during the day.

Coal India Share Price Today on : At 24 Sep 11:02 today, Coal India shares are trading at price ₹502.1, 0.27% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84960.64, up by 0.04%. The stock has hit a high of ₹506.85 and a low of ₹501.55 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 490.05 10 489.36 20 506.26 50 508.59 100 491.73 300 451.09

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹504.97, ₹509.73, & ₹517.02, whereas it has key support levels at ₹492.92, ₹485.63, & ₹480.87.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Coal India was 23.53% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 52.10% .The current P/E of the stock is at 7.64 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 7.10% with a target price of ₹537.77.

The company has a 63.13% promoter holding, 11.52% MF holding, & 8.39% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 11.70% in march to 11.52% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.41% in march to 8.39% in the june quarter.