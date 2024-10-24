Coal India Share Price Today on : Coal India share are up by 0.51%, Nifty down by -0.09%

Coal India Share Price Today on : At 24 Oct 12:01 today, Coal India shares are trading at price ₹476.75, 0.51% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80043.77, down by -0.05%. The stock has hit a high of ₹483.65 and a low of ₹473.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 486.25 10 489.24 20 495.73 50 504.67 100 497.71 300 466.02

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹479.92, ₹486.43, & ₹496.87, whereas it has key support levels at ₹462.97, ₹452.53, & ₹446.02.

Coal India Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Coal India was -54.88% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 52.10% .The current P/E of the stock is at 7.23 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 12.64% with a target price of ₹537.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 11.17% MF holding, & 9.16% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 11.52% in june to 11.17% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 8.39% in june to 9.16% in the september quarter.