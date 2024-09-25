Hello User
Coal India share are up by 0.12%, Nifty down by -0.09%

Coal India Share Price Today on 25-09-2024: On the last trading day, Coal India opened at 507 and closed slightly lower at 504.85. The stock reached a high of 507 during the day and a low of 501.9. Overall, the stock experienced a modest decline.

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates

Coal India Share Price Today on : At 25 Sep 11:17 today, Coal India shares are trading at price 504.85, 0.12% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84890.83, down by -0.03%. The stock has hit a high of 507 and a low of 501.9 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5492.17
10490.56
20504.86
50508.74
100492.18
300451.87

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 506.92, 509.53, & 512.22, whereas it has key support levels at 501.62, 498.93, & 496.32.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Coal India was -27.19% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 52.10% .The current P/E of the stock is at 7.69 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 6.52% with a target price of 537.77.

The company has a 63.13% promoter holding, 11.52% MF holding, & 8.39% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 11.70% in march to 11.52% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.41% in march to 8.39% in the june quarter.

Coal India share price up 0.12% today to trade at 504.85 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Sindhu Trade Links, Anmol India are falling today, but its peers Adani Enterprises, Emergent Industrial Solutions are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.09% & -0.03% each respectively.

