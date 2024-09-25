Coal India share are up by 0.12%, Nifty down by -0.09%

Coal India Share Price Today on 25-09-2024: On the last trading day, Coal India opened at ₹ 507 and closed slightly lower at ₹ 504.85. The stock reached a high of ₹ 507 during the day and a low of ₹ 501.9. Overall, the stock experienced a modest decline.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50 days SMA

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 492.17 10 490.56 20 504.86 50 508.74 100 492.18 300 451.87

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹506.92, ₹509.53, & ₹512.22, whereas it has key support levels at ₹501.62, ₹498.93, & ₹496.32.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Coal India was -27.19% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 52.10% .The current P/E of the stock is at 7.69 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 6.52% with a target price of ₹537.77.

The company has a 63.13% promoter holding, 11.52% MF holding, & 8.39% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 11.70% in march to 11.52% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has decreased from 8.41% in march to 8.39% in the june quarter.