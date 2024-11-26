Coal India Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: Coal India share price are down by -0.78%, Nifty up by 0.06%

Coal India Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: At 26 Nov 11:20 today, Coal India shares are trading at price ₹414.05, -0.78% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79995.61, down by -0.14%. The stock has hit a high of ₹420.1 and a low of ₹413.85 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 411.11 10 415.77 20 432.70 50 469.03 100 488.90 300 471.65

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹425.83, ₹432.27, & ₹437.23, whereas it has key support levels at ₹414.43, ₹409.47, & ₹403.03.

Coal India Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Coal India was -14.16% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 52.10% & ROA of 16.24% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 6.45 & P/B is at 2.67.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 25.59% with a target price of ₹520.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.54% MF holding, & 9.16% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 10.74% in june to 10.54% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 8.39% in june to 9.16% in the september quarter.