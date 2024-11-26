Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Coal India Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: Coal India share price are down by -0.78%, Nifty up by 0.06%

Coal India Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: Coal India share price are down by -0.78%, Nifty up by 0.06%

Livemint

Coal India Share Price Today on 26 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Coal India opened at 419.65 and closed at 414.05. The stock reached a high of 420.1 and a low of 413.85 during the trading session. Overall, the stock experienced a decline, closing lower than its opening price.

Coal IndiaShare Price Today on 26-11-2024

Coal India Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: At 26 Nov 11:20 today, Coal India shares are trading at price 414.05, -0.78% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79995.61, down by -0.14%. The stock has hit a high of 420.1 and a low of 413.85 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5411.11
10415.77
20432.70
50469.03
100488.90
300471.65

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 425.83, 432.27, & 437.23, whereas it has key support levels at 414.43, 409.47, & 403.03.

Coal India Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Coal India was -14.16% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 52.10% & ROA of 16.24% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 6.45 & P/B is at 2.67.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 25.59% with a target price of 520.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.54% MF holding, & 9.16% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 10.74% in june to 10.54% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 8.39% in june to 9.16% in the september quarter.

Coal India share price down -0.78% today to trade at 414.05 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Adani Enterprises, Sindhu Trade Links, Anmol India are falling today, but its peers Stratmont Industries are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down 0.06% & -0.14% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.