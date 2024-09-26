Coal India share are down by -0.29%, Nifty up by 0.25%

Coal India Share Price Today on 26-09-2024: On the last trading day, Coal India opened at ₹ 506 and closed slightly lower at ₹ 503.8. The stock reached a high of ₹ 506.5 and a low of ₹ 500 during the day.

At 26 Sep 11:06 today, Coal India shares are trading at price ₹503.8, -0.29% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹85413.39, up by 0.29%. The stock has hit a high of ₹506.5 and a low of ₹500 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 494.31 10 492.53 20 503.14 50 509.01 100 492.69 300 452.67

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹507.43, ₹509.77, & ₹512.53, whereas it has key support levels at ₹502.33, ₹499.57, & ₹497.23.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Coal India was -45.68% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 52.10% .The current P/E of the stock is at 7.71 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 6.74% with a target price of ₹537.77.

The company has a 63.13% promoter holding, 11.52% MF holding, & 8.39% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 11.70% in march to 11.52% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has decreased from 8.41% in march to 8.39% in the june quarter.