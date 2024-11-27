Coal India Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: Coal India share price are up by 0.86%, Nifty up by 0.02%

Coal India Share Price Today on 27 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Coal India opened at ₹ 419.8 and closed at ₹ 415.15. The stock reached a high of ₹ 421.15 and a low of ₹ 414.2 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a decline from its opening price to its closing price.

Coal India Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: At 27 Nov 11:29 today, Coal India shares are trading at price ₹415.15, 0.86% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80013.74, up by 0.01%. The stock has hit a high of ₹421.15 and a low of ₹414.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 411.11 10 415.77 20 432.70 50 469.03 100 488.90 300 471.95

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹417.8, ₹424.1, & ₹428.1, whereas it has key support levels at ₹407.5, ₹403.5, & ₹397.2.

Coal India Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Coal India was -14.16% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 52.10% & ROA of 16.24% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 6.36 & P/B is at 2.64.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 25.26% with a target price of ₹520.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.54% MF holding, & 9.16% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 10.74% in june to 10.54% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 8.39% in june to 9.16% in the september quarter.