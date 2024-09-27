Coal India share are up by 1.37%, Nifty up by 0.21%

Coal India Share Price Today on 27-09-2024: On the last trading day, Coal India opened at 507.65 and closed at 513.3. The stock reached a high of 514.35 and a low of 504.95 during the day.

Published27 Sep 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates
Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates

Coal India Share Price Today on : At 27 Sep 11:06 today, Coal India shares are trading at price 513.3, 1.37% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 85841.54, up by 0.01%. The stock has hit a high of 514.35 and a low of 504.95 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5497.67
10494.00
20501.50
50509.11
100493.20
300453.48

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 509.0, 511.75, & 516.25, whereas it has key support levels at 501.75, 497.25, & 494.5.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Coal India was 5.55% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 52.10% .The current P/E of the stock is at 7.73 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 4.77% with a target price of 537.77.

The company has a 63.13% promoter holding, 11.52% MF holding, & 8.39% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 11.70% in march to 11.52% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.41% in march to 8.39% in the june quarter.

Coal India share price has gained 1.37% today to trade at 513.3 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.21% & 0.01% each respectively.

First Published:27 Sep 2024, 11:06 AM IST
