Coal India Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: Coal India share price are up by 0.44%, Nifty down by -0.61%

Coal India Share Price Today on 28 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Coal India opened at 419.75 and closed at 419.15. The stock reached a high of 424.85 and a low of 417.30 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a slight decline, closing lower than its opening price.

Published28 Nov 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Coal India Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: At 28 Nov 11:00 today, Coal India shares are trading at price 419.15, 0.44% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79663.33, down by -0.71%. The stock has hit a high of 424.85 and a low of 417.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5412.62
10413.97
20429.71
50467.70
100488.32
300472.02

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 421.82, 425.63, & 430.12, whereas it has key support levels at 413.52, 409.03, & 405.22.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Coal India was 11.57% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 52.10% & ROA of 16.24% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 6.45 & P/B is at 2.67.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 24.06% with a target price of 520.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.54% MF holding, & 9.16% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 10.74% in june to 10.54% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 8.39% in june to 9.16% in the september quarter.

Coal India share price up 0.44% today to trade at 419.15 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Sindhu Trade Links, Anmol India are falling today, but its peers Adani Enterprises, Stratmont Industries are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.61% & -0.71% each respectively.

