Coal India Share Price Today on : Coal India share are down by -2.7%, Nifty up by 1.03%

Coal India Share Price Today on : At 28 Oct 11:08 today, Coal India shares are trading at price ₹448.7, -2.7% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80133.62, up by 0.92%. The stock has hit a high of ₹457.1 and a low of ₹435.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

Days Simple Moving Average 5 473.31 10 483.68 20 490.58 50 501.40 100 497.28 300 466.96

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹473.55, ₹487.1, & ₹494.35, whereas it has key support levels at ₹452.75, ₹445.5, & ₹431.95.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Coal India was 362.10% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 52.10% .The current P/E of the stock is at 7.04 . {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 18.34% with a target price of ₹531.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 11.17% MF holding, & 9.16% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has decreased from 11.52% in june to 11.17% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 8.39% in june to 9.16% in the september quarter.