Business News/ Markets / Coal India Share Price Today on : Coal India share are down by -2.7%, Nifty up by 1.03%

Coal India Share Price Today on 28-10-2024: On the last trading day, Coal India opened at 452 and closed at 448.7. The stock reached a high of 457.1 and a low of 435.2 during the day.

Coal India Share Price Today on : At 28 Oct 11:08 today, Coal India shares are trading at price 448.7, -2.7% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80133.62, up by 0.92%. The stock has hit a high of 457.1 and a low of 435.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5473.31
10483.68
20490.58
50501.40
100497.28
300466.96

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 473.55, 487.1, & 494.35, whereas it has key support levels at 452.75, 445.5, & 431.95.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Coal India was 362.10% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 52.10% .The current P/E of the stock is at 7.04 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 18.34% with a target price of 531.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 11.17% MF holding, & 9.16% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 11.52% in june to 11.17% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 8.39% in june to 9.16% in the september quarter.

Coal India share price down -2.7% today to trade at 448.7 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers Adani Enterprises, Sindhu Trade Links, Stratmont Industries, Anmol India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.03% & 0.92% each respectively.

