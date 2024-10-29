Hello User
Coal India Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: Coal India share price are up by 0.25%, Nifty down by -0.15%

Coal India Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: Coal India share price are up by 0.25%, Nifty down by -0.15%

Coal India Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: On the last trading day, Coal India opened at 444.95 and closed at 442.75. The stock reached a high of 446.15 and a low of 438.90 during the day.

Coal IndiaShare Price Today on 29-10-2024

Coal India Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: At 29 Oct 13:00 today, Coal India shares are trading at price 442.75, 0.25% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80005.27, up by 0%. The stock has hit a high of 446.15 and a low of 438.9 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5473.31
10483.68
20490.58
50501.40
100497.28
300467.38

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 455.63, 467.32, & 477.53, whereas it has key support levels at 433.73, 423.52, & 411.83.

Coal India Share Price Today

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Coal India was -51.75% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 52.10% & ROA of 16.24% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 6.82 & P/B is at 2.83.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 19.93% with a target price of 531.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 11.17% MF holding, & 9.16% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 11.52% in june to 11.17% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 8.39% in june to 9.16% in the september quarter.

Coal India share price up 0.25% today to trade at 442.75 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Adani Enterprises are falling today, but its peers Sindhu Trade Links, Stratmont Industries, Anmol India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up -0.15% & 0% each respectively.

