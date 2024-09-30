Coal India share are down by -0.72%, Nifty down by -1.07%

Coal India Share Price Today on 30-09-2024: On the last trading day, Coal India opened at ₹ 514.7 and closed at ₹ 512.35. The stock reached a high of ₹ 514.7 during the day and a low of ₹ 502.5.

Coal India Share Price Today on : At 30 Sep 13:00 today, Coal India shares are trading at price ₹512.35, -0.72% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84595.12, down by -1.14%.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 506.53 10 498.29 20 499.75 50 509.68 100 494.14 300 454.58

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹519.08, ₹524.72, & ₹531.78, whereas it has key support levels at ₹506.38, ₹499.32, & ₹493.68.

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Coal India was -54.88% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 52.10% .The current P/E of the stock is at 7.87 .



The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 4.96% with a target price of ₹537.77.

The company has a 63.13% promoter holding, 11.52% MF holding, & 8.39% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 11.70% in march to 11.52% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has decreased from 8.41% in march to 8.39% in the june quarter.