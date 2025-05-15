Cochin Shipyard Q4 Results: Consol PAT climbs 11% YoY to ₹287.18 crore; declares dividend of ₹2.25 per share

Cochin Shipyard Q4 Results: Cochin Shipyard on Thursday reported a 27% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit at ₹287.18 crore in the fourth quarter, compared with ₹258.88 crore in the same quarter of last year.

Revenue from operations in the same period surged 36.7% YoY to ₹1,757.65 crore. The same stood at ₹1,286.05crore in the corresponding period of previous year.

Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) for the quarter saw a decline of 7.6% compared to the same period last year, totaling ₹266 crore. Additionally, margins contracted by 730 basis points, dropping to 15.10% from 22.40% a year ago.

Cochin Shipyard dividend The board has also proposed a final dividend of ₹2.25 per equity share with a face value of ₹5 each for the financial year 2024-25.

“The Board has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 2.25 per equity share of face value of ₹5 each, for the financial year 2024-25 subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. The final dividend would be paid within 30 days from the date of its declaration at the AGM,” said the firm.

Cochin Shipyard share price This week, Cochin Shipyard share price has gained 19%. Ruchit Jain, VP - Equity Technical Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd said that The defense sector has seen a positive trend in last few weeks and Cochin Shipyard stock has also started forming higher top higher bottom formation post the recent consolidation. Cochin shipyard share price could witness a gradual upmove towards ₹1,900 with immediate support placed around ₹1,640. Cochin Shipyard share price today, jumped nearly 7%, the stock opened at ₹1,729.40 apiece, it touched an intraday high of ₹1,814.90 per share, and an intraday low of ₹1,720 per share.