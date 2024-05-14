Multibagger Cochin Shipyard share price gains 8% on a large order win from Europe
Stock Market Today: Multibagger Cochin Shipyard share price gained more than 8% in morning trades on Tuesday as it announced securing a Large order from a European Client for construction of Hybrid Service Operation Vessel.
Stock Market Today: Cochin Shipyard share price gained more than 8% in morning trades on Tuesday. Cochin Shipyard had announced securing a Large order from a European Client for construction of Hybrid Service Operation Vessel, on Monday post market hours.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started