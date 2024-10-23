Coforge, Persistent Systems & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Coforge, Persistent Systems, Max Financial Services, Gufic Biosciences, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India

Published23 Oct 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Shares of Coforge, Persistent Systems, Max Financial Services, Gufic Biosciences, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 28.0(0.11%) points and Sensex was up by 180.61(0.23%) points at 23 Oct 2024 10:59:55 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -64.2(-0.13%) at 23 Oct 2024 10:44:56 IST.
Other stocks such as Tanla Platforms, IDFC First Bank, Indusind Bank, Banswara Syntex, RBL Bank hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, HDFC Bank were the top gainers while NTPC, ICICI Bank, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Bandhan Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank, Indusind Bank were the top gainers while IDFC First Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank Of India, Axis Bank, Bank Of Baroda were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

First Published:23 Oct 2024, 11:00 AM IST
