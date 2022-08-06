Coinbase’s rapid rise left it exposed in crypto’s collapse10 min read . Updated: 06 Aug 2022, 01:39 PM IST
Fast expansion made Coinbase the biggest U.S. crypto exchange. Now it faces high expenses, dwindling cash and a challenge from regulators
Fast expansion made Coinbase the biggest U.S. crypto exchange. Now it faces high expenses, dwindling cash and a challenge from regulators
Listen to this article
Brian Armstrong, an early devotee of blockchain technology, built the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc. to be big.