Colgate Palmolive India, Power Grid Corporation Of India & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Shares of Colgate Palmolive India, Power Grid Corporation Of India, NTPC, Tata Motors, Tata Motors DVR hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 60.5(0.24%) points and Sensex was up by 305.07(0.37%) points at 30 Jul 2024 10:59:58 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 253.8(0.49%) at 30 Jul 2024 10:44:56 IST. Other stocks such as Rnfi Services, Focus Lighting & Fixtures, Secur Credentials, Equitas Small Finance Bank hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Power Grid Corporation Of India, NTPC, Tata Motors, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finserv were the top gainers while Ultratech Cement, Tata Consultancy Services, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra, HCL Technologies were the top losers.

In the Bank Nifty index IDFC First Bank, Bandhan Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, Indusind Bank, ICICI Bank were the top gainers while Punjab National Bank, Bank Of Baroda, were the top losers.

For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

