Colgate’s margins shine, but volume concerns can’t be brushed away

Is the best of margins behind for oral care products company Colgate Palmolive (India) Ltd? This is the question its investors must be trying hard to answer, especially after the sparkling gross margin and Ebitda margin show it put up in the December quarter (Q3FY24).
Gross and Ebitda margin rose year-on-year by about 630 basis points and 560 bps, respectively, to 72.2% and 33.6%. Both these metrics reached their “highest-ever level", according to Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India).
Key factors that facilitated the expansion of margins in Q3 were a drop in raw material costs and price hikes taken earlier. Plus, to an extent, a favourable base also helped given that the margin had contracted year-on-year in Q3FY23.
Collectively, this meant Ebitda increased by 30% year-on-year to ₹468 crore. This comes at a time when Colgate’s total operating revenue rose by 8% to nearly ₹1,396 crore.
Even so, shares of Colgate dropped by more than 4% on Tuesday amid weak broader markets.
The margin shine was dimmed by a dull outlook for volume. Revenue growth was driven by price hikes and not volume growth, which is typically more appreciated. Analysts estimate Colgate’s volume to have marginally fallen year-on-year or have grown slightly.
The company said its toothpaste segment achieved double-digit growth and also saw volume growth. However, growth in the toothbrush segment and exports has disappointed.
Still, everything put together, Colgate has outperformed in growth versus Hindustan Unilever Ltd’s oral care portfolio, which saw mid-single digit growth in Q3 led by Closeup.
Be that as it may, the challenge for Colgate really is that the outlook on meaningful volume growth ahead is weak despite many product innovations. Factors such as high penetration, intensifying competition and lower frequency of product usage in the oral care category pose a hurdle for volume growth. Also, there is limited room for further price increases without impacting volume.
“We see an overarching focus on pricing (especially at the premium end, and in the case of variants where competition is weak) and margins that could weigh on volume growth and premiumization in the medium term," Kotak Institutional Equities said in a report on 23 January.
The analysts note that Colgate has used the inflationary cycle to push disproportionate price increases (even as raw material prices have eased) and expand gross margin by 450-500 bps to about 70%+ (industry leading).
Of course, this means the earnings growth prospects are bright in FY24. Already, for the nine months ended December (9MFY24), Ebitda margin has expanded by 440 bps year-on-year.
Jefferies India has upgraded its FY24-26 earnings-per-share estimate for Colgate by 3-4%, expecting a higher margin trajectory going forward. But the margin expansion is set to recede ahead, too.
“Earnings growth should however moderate starting Q4 (versus 30% EPS growth in 9MFY24), as the benefit of a raw material inflation impacted low base wanes," said Jefferies analysts.
Besides, Nomura notes that Colgate’s royalty (about 4.9% of sales) is up for renewal in July, which may add pressure if increased.
Plus, after a sharp 63% gain in Colgate’s shares, valuations are pricey. The stock trades at nearly 48 times FY25 estimated earnings, according to Bloomberg data.
An uptick in volume is crucial for Colgate to see continued market share improvement and also aid investor sentiment. But given the rally and lack of enough levers for a pick-up in volume growth, significant upsides in the Colgate stock appear few and far between.