Coller Capital sets out to attract wealthy investors to secondary funds
- The specialist in secondhand private fund stakes put ex-UBS executive Jake Elmhirst in charge of the new unit.
Secondaries specialist Coller Capital is taking aim at one of the fastest-growing constituencies in private markets—wealthy investors—with a new business tailored to their needs.
Secondaries specialist Coller Capital is taking aim at one of the fastest-growing constituencies in private markets—wealthy investors—with a new business tailored to their needs.
The London-based buyer of secondhand private fund stakes set up its Private Wealth Secondaries Solutions arm to sell its funds to the private banks, wealth managers and investment advisers who counsel individual investors and guide their financial actions, according to a statement seen by The Wall Street Journal.
The London-based buyer of secondhand private fund stakes set up its Private Wealth Secondaries Solutions arm to sell its funds to the private banks, wealth managers and investment advisers who counsel individual investors and guide their financial actions, according to a statement seen by The Wall Street Journal.
The wealthy, or high-net-worth individuals and their families, represent an “important and growing" part of the firm’s investor base and for more than a decade have backed Coller Capital funds through feeder vehicles set up by private banks, the statement said. Overall, the firm manages $27.5 billion in assets.
“With high-net-worth allocations to alternatives expected to almost double in the next five years, giving easier access to the same opportunities as their institutional counterparts is a natural evolution of the market and a logical next step for us," said Jeremy Coller, the firm’s chief investment officer and managing partner, in the statement.
The firm put the new unit under Jake Elmhirst, who joined Coller Capital last year after more than 25 years at Swiss bank UBS Group AG. His most recent role there was as head of private markets within its wealth management division.
Mr. Elmhirst is joined at the top of the new business by Jon Freeman and Mark Hindriks, who have been with the firm for 26 and 13 years, respectively. Mr. Freeman is a partner overseeing investment analysis and portfolio management for Coller Capital. Mr. Hindriks will be chief operating officer of the new unit.
Coller Capital hired Jonathan McEvoy from Morgan Stanley last year and Alana Montanari from Portfolio Advisors LLC in Darien, Conn. to co-lead the new operation’s product distribution in the U.S., according to the statement.
The firm has raised eight main funds dedicated to buying stakes in private-equity funds. Its most recent flagship vehicle closed in January 2021 with $9 billion from investors such as the New Hampshire Retirement System and the Municipal Police Employees’ Retirement System in Louisiana, according to the WSJ Pro Private Equity LP Commitment database. The firm’s debut credit-secondaries offering, Coller Credit Opportunities I, closed in February 2022 on $1.45 billion.
Coller Capital joins firms such as Partners Group Holding AG, Blackstone Inc., KKR & Co. and Apollo Global Management Inc. in starting units dedicated to attracting wealthy individuals and families, having built their businesses on capital from institutional investors such as insurance companies and public pension systems.
Qualified individual investors accounted for 9.2% of capital raised by private-equity fund sponsors in 2020, a proportion forecast to reach 10.6% in 2025, according to research by Boston Consulting Group. The management consulting firm expects the total amount invested by individuals in private equity to more than double over the same period to $1.2 trillion.
As The Wall Street Journal has reported, individual investors have poured more capital into private-equity vehicles in the hope that the long-term horizons of the funds and lagged reporting of returns will provide a haven from volatile securities markets.
At the same time, many institutional investors have slowed the pace of their commitments to private equity as they struggle with slumping securities markets that enlarge the proportion of their assets in private assets beyond their allocation goals.
“For the private-equity industry to keep growing, you’ll need more access to the retail investor," Justin Miller, a partner at industry consulting firm Bain & Co., told the Journal last year.
Write to Rod James at rod.james@wsj.com