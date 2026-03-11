War never brings good news. But the West Asian geopolitical crisis has halted an information technology (IT) sector-led sell-off in domestic office real estate investment trusts (Reits) as investors flock toward defensive, income-generating assets amid volatility.
War jitters revive demand for Reits after IT-driven sell-off
SummaryREITs have emerged as a defensive refuge amid geopolitical volatility. But slowing IT hiring and tenant concentration risks still hang over the sector.
