'One nation, one gold rate' in India could become a reality soon

Speaking on the benefits of this newly launched India International Bullion Exchange in Gift City, Prithviraj Kothari, National President at India Bullion and Jewelers Association (IBJA) said, "The exchange will enable qualified Indian jewelers to get the benefit of international prices by saving on freight charges. If the gold price doesn't rise in future, then in that case the lower price paid on gold wll be passed on to the buyers. Apart from this, India is a big consumer of physical gold and hence international players are expected to pounce on the single window opened for them to export gold and silver in India. So, it is a win-win situation for both domestic and international players of the bullion market."