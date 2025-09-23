5 reasons digital gold and silver shine in 2025 — purity, liquidity, diversification, security, and smarter access

Digital gold and silver are rapidly evolving as lucrative and more accessible ways to invest in precious metals. They combine traditional benefits with modern comforts, convenience and flexibility, making them ideal for diversified portfolios and risk-conscious investors.

Today, September 23, 2025, the value of 10 grams of 24K gold in Delhi touched a new high of ₹1,17,475. MCX Silver December futures rose by over a per cent to a record high of ₹1,34,980 per kg.

In contrast, the rupee touched a new all-time low of 88.76. This highlights the importance of gold and silver as alternatives to other asset classes. They can not only act as hedges but can also assist with wealth creation, especially during challenging geopolitical environments. Keeping the above factors in mind, here are five solid reasons why investing digitally in gold and silver makes sense today:

I. Smaller investment size encourages consistent savings Unlike most common investment options, such as real estate, stocks, etc., which generally require a high initial investment, digital gold and silver permit investors to begin their investment journey with as low as ₹10 to ₹50.

This extremely low entry barrier fosters disciplined saving and regular investing through small, periodic purchases, reducing the risk of timing the market poorly. It also helps make precious metals available to a broader audience without impacting monthly expenses and hampering budgets.

II. Growing demand increases portfolio allocation to digital gold and silver Even financial advisors often recommend allocating 10-15 per cent of an investment portfolio to precious metals such as gold and silver. With ever-rising geopolitical problems such as the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the Israel-Palestine conflict, and the threat of Trump tariffs and sanctions, it has become indispensable for investors to carefully consider precious metals as alternative investment asset classes.

Even China, the world’s biggest gold buyer, reportedly aims to become the custodian of foreign sovereign gold reserves in a bid to consolidate its position in the global bullion market. The People’s Bank of China is using the Shanghai Gold Exchange to court central banks in friendly countries to buy bullion and store it within the country’s borders, Bloomberg reported. This again highlights the significance of gold and silver as investment options.

III. Stability of digital gold & silver amid global uncertainty Gold is famously known as a hedge for inflation. It has long been a safe haven asset during serious geopolitical tensions, terror attacks, conflicts between nations and volatile economic situations. Recent global trade tensions between China and the US, India and the US, along with a host of other countries, have again brought back the focus on gold and silver and their role as hedges against uncertainty, providing investors protection in the face of adversity.

IV. Assured purity without making charges in digital gold & silver Both physical gold and silver come with risks such as the possibility of theft, storage costs, and variation in purity. Digital gold, on the other hand, guarantees 99.99 per cent purity, with no making charges unless converted to physical form. This particular characteristic removes concerns about authenticity and cost add-ons, making digital ownership simpler and more productive.

V. High liquidity and transparent pricing in digital precious metals Digital gold and silver both provide investors with excellent liquidity as well. You can look to sell your holdings instantly at market rates with proceeds credited swiftly to your account. Reputable platforms partner with the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA)-accredited refiners such as MMTC-PAMP, and they assure complete transparency and genuine quality, along with real-time pricing clarity.

Expert Views Vijay Kuppa, CEO, InCred Money, says, “Precious metals in digital form are reshaping savings, making gold and silver more practical and transparent than ever. With low entry barriers, assured purity, and high liquidity, they not only make these assets more accessible but also align with evolving portfolio strategies, offering both stability and growth in today’s uncertain environment.”

In conclusion, in 2025, digital gold and silver will provide investors with the perfect blend of tradition and technology, supporting both financial security and potential for economic growth amid challenging global dynamics.

Still, before considering investments in these assets, aspiring investors should carefully analyse the pros and cons and discuss them with certified financial advisors so that they can make an informed investment decision.