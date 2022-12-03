5 reasons why invest in Bharat Bond ETF's fourth tranche

The Centre launched the fourth tranche of India's first corporate bond exchange-traded fund (ETF) on December 2. The latest Bharat Bond ETF is maturing in April 2033. Subscriptions in this new ETF will be allowed till December 8. Edelweiss AMC is managing the Bharat Bond ETF. Since 2019, the government has launched a series of Bharat Bond ETFs and they have witnessed strong demand from investors as they offer reliability and tax-efficiency debt investment option for a long term basis. ICICI Direct has highlighted five reasons why an investor should 'subscribe' to the fourth tranche.

