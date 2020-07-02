50K reasons to stay invested in gold

As Jim Reid of Deutsche Bank writes in a concept note titled Imagine 2030: The Decade Ahead: “The forces that hold the fiat money system together look fragile, particularly decades of low labour costs. Over the next decade, some of these forces could begin to unravel and demand for… gold… could take off." This is a possibility that investors need to take into account.This means looking at gold as a safe haven to invest in. As Stöferle and Valek put it: “Savers and investors will find it increasingly difficult to navigate their assets safely through the coming times. While the world is threatened by a flood of fiat currencies, safe havens are scarce. Gold could also increasingly compete with bonds in an era of negative interest rates."