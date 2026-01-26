5x return likely? Robert Kiyosaki shares wild target of $27,000 after gold rate today tops $5,000

Gold rate today: As gold prices top the $5,000 per ounce mark on Monday, January 26, for the first time, Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki further reiterated his bullish stance on the yellow metal. Kiyosaki's latest gold price target signals that the rally may be far from over, projecting a potential rise to $27,000 in the coming years.

In a post on social media platform X, Kiyosaki welcomed the surge in gold prices, as it validated his long-held view that fiat currencies are losing purchasing power and hard assets like gold, silver and crypto are better assets to hold now.

“GOLD soars over $5,000. Yay!!!! Future for gold $27,000,” he wrote, without specifying a timeline for the forecast. A move from $5,000 to $27,000 would imply a more than five-fold increase, making it one of the most aggressive bullish calls on the metal in recent years.

The latest surge in gold prices has made the yellow metal appear pricey for some investors. However, Kiyosaki remains unperturbed by the high levels; he stressed in a post last week that he would continue to add crypto and precious metals at the current levels, too.

The veteran author said he doesn't care about gold, silver or Bitcoin prices going up or down as the rising US debt is eroding the purchasing power of the US dollar, making these assets a better bet.

"I just keep buying more gold, silver, Bitcoin, and Ethereum and get richer," Kiyosaki said in a post.

Gold rate today Gold prices today topped the $5,000 mark for the first time as geopolitical risks boosted safe-haven demand while a weak US dollar made the precious metal more attractive for buyers of other currencies.

Investor sentiment towards US assets has taken a hit amid erratic decision-making from the Trump administration.

US President Donald Trump last week backtracked on his threats to impose tariffs on European allies in retaliation for their opposition to his bid to seize Greenland. Over the weekend, he warned of a 100% tariff on Canada if it followed through on a trade deal with China, and a 200% tariff on French wines and champagnes with 200% tariffs to pressurise French President Emmanuel Macron into joining his Board of Peace initiative.

The latest rise in gold prices adds to the blistering rally the yellow metal saw last year. Gold rate rose almost 70% in 2025, its best annual gain since 1979. On a month-to-date basis, gold prices are up 17% as central bank buying, economic and trade uncertainty and strong ETF inflows persist.

Last week, Goldman Sachs raised its gold price target to $5400, while Chris Wood of Jefferies, in a note last September, projected that gold prices could climb as high as $6,600 per ounce in the long term.